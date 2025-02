Una turista hizo un video sobre el Parque San Martín y sorprendió a todos en TikTok

Did you know Mendoza had the largest park in relation to its urban area? Parque General San Martin is one of the most beautiful green spaces I have stepped into. The view of the Andes in the background just topped it for me wow 🤩 Please let me live here 🙌🏽 #travel #traveltok #traveltips #travelhacks #mendoza #southamerica #argentina #moveabroad #backpacking #mendozapark #travelinspo

♬ Bar Mediterraneo – Nu Genea